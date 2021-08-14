Yemi Alade Celebrates As Her Monster Hit ‘Shekere’ Hits 20,000,000+ On Youtube

Alexa Ranking as of 15/08/21
Africa Music | August 14, 2021
I woke up this morning to the sonorous voice of YEMI Alade on Instagram in real celebratory mood as she marks a major milestone hitting 20,000,000 plus views on the Youtube.
This definitely is no mean fit. And Yemi continues to add more and more into her great repertoire of songs to her credit.
The monster hit Shekere, with Angelique Kidjo is probably the biggest sale of any record in Africa to date.
I might well be wrong because there are now too many Nigerian acts who have YouTube hits in their millions such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wiz Kid.
However, there is no doubt that Yemi’s Shekere deserves a celebration for this massive milestone. Her fan base is tremendous and her outreach is incredible.
We at Africamusiconline celebrate with YEMI and her worldwide fans. Nigeria and the rest of Africa is proud you YEMI.
Continue to pile the gold discs in your musical amour since as a country Nigeria is shy of gold medals
