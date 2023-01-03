“Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” – Psalm 119:11

The Bible is packed with powerful principles, insights that can guide us, wisdom to help make decisions, and truths to shape our lives. But we can’t receive these benefits unless we know the Word.

On the surface, this can seem like a daunting task. Looking at the Bible, we can be intimidated by its length, complexity, number of books, and verses. But the task doesn’t seem so overwhelming if we break this down into smaller parts. All it takes to read the Bible in a year is to read a few chapters every day.

Reading the Bible is a discipline that can change your life. Many guides are available that provide daily reading goals. You also can just read a few chapters a day, beginning with Genesis and continuing through Revelation.

As you read, ask God for discernment and understanding. Don’t just read, but think about what you read. Meditate on a verse or passages, for example, a passage from your daily reading. Pray about the passage, asking God for insights to help you understand the meaning. Then, reflect on the passage throughout the day. And, as God leads, memorize verses. These memorized verses will come to mind when you most need them.

Make this a year with a renewed commitment to read the Bible. Pray about the Word. Study the Word. Meditate on the Word. Apply its truths in your life.

*Reflection Question:*

What is your Bible reading plan for this coming year?

*Prayer*

Father, I desire to fill my life with Your Word. Teach me. Give me insights. Help me put Your Word into practice. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 119:1-16