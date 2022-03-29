The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the able Chairmanship of the youthful Abdulrasheed Bawa is apparently doing a great job of tracking down, arresting and prosecuting the so-called Yahoo-Yahoo boys and girls (Internet scammers) in Nigeria. In many cities across the federation, up North and down South, the EFCC agents are dutifully executing their mandate, determined to nip digital fraud in the bud. No nation makes any headway when crooks are allowed to prevail.

Sometimes though they abuse their brief and powers by invading homes of upright Nigerians at wee hours of the night but in the course of ridding Nigeria of fraud of all complexion their overzealousness and ‘lawlessness’ could be pardoned.

Pardoned as it were not because the abuses are in order but the fact that our dear country is faced with a serious existential problem linked with fraud, digital, executive, judicial or legislative. Almost all of us are corrupt or corruption-friendly! Given this societal moral degeneration efforts must be intensified to save Nigeria from itself.

Now, talking about graft in general the new buzz word in town is ‘yahoo-yahoo Governors’! When the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, recently made allusion to yahoo-yahoo Governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leadership crisis in the party deepened prior to their recent National Convention that saw the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus National Chairman, tongues were set wagging as to what Gov. Akeredolu meant.

Questions were asked if he was just cracking jokes or simply immitating ‘I-Go-Die’ or AY or saying something seriously obvious. Since Akeredolu is not a comedian but a senior advocate and Chief Executive of a State he must be taken seriously whenever he speaks.

Critics had called the Governor out but the joke was on the misruling party. Suffice to say that since that insinuation was pronounced likening Governors to executive yahoo-yahoo lot a lot of water must have passed through the graft bridge.

Ozodinukwe Okenwa