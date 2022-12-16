Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested Ese Isaiah, proprietor of a ‘Yahoo School’, and 13 of his ‘students’.

The suspects are Alex Aimuanosa, Jeremiah Umoru, Destiny Aghayere, Christian Oghenekevwe, Wisdom Christopher, Daniel Matthew and Gift Patrick

Others are Lucky Paul, Godspower Osatuohien, Edafe Isaiah, John Elvis, Favour Oseghale and Osas Egho

They were arrested in Benin City based on intelligence on their alleged activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops and a Lexus ES350.

They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.