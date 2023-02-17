The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, on Thursday, arraigned one Emmanuel Bassey before Justice J.A Aina of the FCT High Court, Kuje on one count charge bordering personation.

The charge reads, “that you, Emmanuel Bassey (aka Natasha) sometime in 2022 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, through a platform called Reddit cheats by pretending to be a porn star named Natasha, in that regard you pose as female to trick your victims, which delivered to you the sum of $300 (Three Hundred Dollars) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 321 and 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and was offered bail in the sum of N50,000 and a surety in like sum who must not be less than a Grade Level 10 officer in the civil service.

Justice Aina remanded the defendant at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of bail conditions, and adjourned the matter till April 17, 2023 for commencement of trial.

