The Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC has secured the conviction of one Wisdom Nuhu before Justice A.A.Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on a one count charge of impersonation.

The charge reads, “That you, Wisdom Nuhu Seth ‘M’ sometime in December, 2022 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court dishonestly induced one Awais Rafiq Maher, on Instagram to deliver to you the sum of Twenty Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred Pakistani Rupees ( 27,900) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 307 of the same Law.

He pleaded guilty to the charge. Consequently, prosecuting counsel, P.C Onyeneho urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced the defendant to 5 years imprisonment or a fine of N 100,000 to be paid to the Kaduna state Government.

The convict is also to forfeit his iPhone XR with IMEI number 357348091719981 which he used to commit the crime to the Federal Government. He was ordered to restitute the sum of Twenty Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred Pakistani Rupees ( 27,900 Rs) in the victim.