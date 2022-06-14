Y2022 HAJJ: Hamzat urges intending Pilgrims to be good ambassadors

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged the Y2022 Hajj intending pilgrims from Lagos State to be good ambassadors and shun any act capable of portraying the State and Country in a bad light as they embark on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hamzat gave the advice while speaking at the one-day Seminar and Special Prayers organised for the Intending Pilgrims by the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board at the Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, admonishing them to comport themselves, represent the country well and focus on the spiritual journey.

He said: “You are Ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria. When you get to the Holy Land, let them see that you are of good conduct and that you understand the religion of Islam. You should not fight but focus on the spiritual benefits you stand to gain from the pilgrimage”.

Emphasising that the State Government has made every necessary arrangement to ensure that all intending pilgrims have a hitch-free and successful pilgrimage to and fro the Holy Land, the Deputy Governor said Lagos has created and inaugurated various sub-committees to make the pilgrimage easy and advised pilgrims to direct their inquiries to committee members.

He further enjoined participants to pray for the peace and progress of the State, in particular, and the country in general, just as they pray for a successful outcome of the Y2023 general election.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi disclosed that intending pilgrims have been enlightened and given adequate knowledge the Hajj exercise by the State Ulamah during the weekly lectures in all local government areas.

He added that the lectures were digitalised to help intending pilgrims view the live performance of the hajj rites before embarking on the journey.

While expressing gratitude on behalf of the intending pilgrims to the Governor and his deputy for their love and support in ensuring maximum comfort for pilgrims in the Holy Land, Elegushi assured that the intending pilgrims will reciprocate their kind gesture by praying fervently for the peace and progress of the State and the country as well as for their success in the Y2023 general election.

Speaking further, the Commissioner appealed to all those that could not participate in the hajj exercise this year due to the inadequate slots, to take heart and see the situation as the wish of Allah.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu, stated that the event was designed to adequately enlighten pilgrims on all they need to know about Hajj rites, historical sites, offer prayers for a hitch-free exercise and pray for the success of the Governor and his Deputy in the forthcoming elections.