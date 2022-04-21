Xavi Speaks Ahead of Real Sociedad Clash

Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has averred that his side’s clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday will be a difficult game.

Recall that Barcelona just suffered back-to-back defeats and are looking to turn the tides in their favour.

Speaking generally ahead of the clash, Xavi said:

“Real Sociedad is a different rival in comparison to Cádiz or Eintracht. They’re a great team with a great coach. It will be a very difficult rival.”

“We were good against Levante, we played a game to win it… The tie against Eintracht was not good and the game with Cádiz was a mental issue.”

“We thought we could compete for La Liga and now we have to grit our teeth to get the second place that would allow us to play both Champions League and the Super Cup.”

“Piqué is a very extrovert person, who likes to be on people’s lips… In this sense we are very different, I prefer to go unnoticed, he’s more controversial when he speaks… This gives him gas, but he’s very involved and his performance is brutal.”

“We’ve missed Piqué in recent games.”

“I told the players that this lack of faith and mentality could not be repeated again.”

“Piqué’s streaming after the game didn’t bother me at all. I know Gerard very well and I know how to manage him.”

“About the referees… I trust their honesty, I’ve always said it. I’m not worried about this issue. In the long run, the balance becomes the same for everyone… I would like to think that way.”

“When Laporta and Alemany signed me, the main objective was very clear to me: to be in the Champions League next season. And that’s what we have to achieve now.”

“We’ve beaten some great teams… Madrid, Napoli, Villarreal, Atlético and Sevilla. I’m still positive.”

“Pedri is a vital player for us, one of the midfielders in the world who best understands our idea. It’s a very big loss, as is Ansu’s.”

“Eric García as a pivot? No, we haven’t tried it. It was an idea that there was but no.”

