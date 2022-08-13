Ahead of Barcelona’s opening La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano, head coach Xavi Hernandez has provided update about his players.

In a press conference on Friday, the former midfielder said they will start the new season with great enthusiasm.

Xavi specifically averred that the game against Rayo Vallecano will mark the beginning of “the moment of truth”.

Xavi: “We start a new season with great enthusiasm with new signings, it’s an important test against Rayo.”

“The moment of truth begins tomorrow.”

“We are very optimistic about the players’ registration, we have time, the club is making a great effort.”

“More signings? We’re still planning. And we’ll see until August 31st. There must be departures for there to be signings and until then there will be work. We work to have a competitive team.”

“de Jong is important for me, he’s in the squad and that’s it. Until August 31st, we’ll see because the market is still open and we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Ansu is a player with a differential capacity that very few have. He must be very important for us.”

“Nico spoke to me a few weeks ago, he asked me to leave because he always wanted to play and I understood that.”

“Pjanić has convinced me and he’s going to stay with us.”

“Aubameyang? I’m counting on him. Those I don’t count on already know that they’re not going to play. A lot of things can happen between now and August 31st, but I’m delighted with Aubameyang.”

“Busquets’ backup? We have several options… Pjanic, Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto even Christensen. All of them could play as a pivot.”

“Raphinha is different from any Brazilian I’ve played with. He looks like Neymar as a winger but he has a shot like Rivaldo. He’s a player who has to make a difference.”