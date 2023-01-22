Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has posited that his side’s match against Getafe later today will be a difficult one.

Speaking yesterday in a press conference, the Barcelona legend also provided update about some of his players.

He said:

“It’s going to be a difficult game against Getafe.”

“Memphis asked to leave. He had Atlético’s proposal, we talked and I understood that he was uncomfortable. Now we have to wait and see what La Liga says about fair play. If we can strengthen ourselves, better.”

“Carrasco? We will decide at the end of the season if we execute that option.”

“Alves? It’s difficult to comment on a situation like this. I’m shocked. It’s a matter of justice. I’m very surprised. I can’t say anything else.”

“I’m delighted with the squad I have. If no one comes, we’ll count on the youth academy.”

“Christensen gives me a lot of confidence and security. He corrects everything very well. With him, there’s a feeling of tranquility. He does many things well. He’s a very good signing.”

“Ferran is fine, but he’s missing goals and that makes his confidence drop. We have blind faith in him. He’ll score goals again. His numbers at Barça are not bad at all.”

“Kessié is an important player for me and he has taken a step forward. The game he played in Ceuta is the level he has to show.”

“Ansu is decisive for this team. He is and will continue to be so.”

“I really liked Ángel Alarcón when he went up to train. He has the capacity to go into space and can play at 9, 7 or 11. If he keeps on doing well, he will have minutes.”