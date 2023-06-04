Xavi reveals what will happen if Messi joins Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed confidence that his former teammate, Lionel Messi will be instrumental to Barcelona if he eventually rejoins the club.

Xavi’s remark came on the heels of Messi’s departure from Paris Saints German.

The Barca boss made the remark yesterday during a press conference ahead of today’s game against Celta Vigo.

Xavi: “The goal tomorrow is to win and give a good image. And others like keeping a clean sheet, winning Lewandowski’s Pichichi award… Celta are in a difficult situation, but we want to win.”

“The priorities are very clear. I would really like Messi to return, I have spoken with him, and I have already said that it depends on him. From here, apart from Leo, the other priority is a pivot. That would be the ideal scenario.”

“I’m not responsible for the financial issue. I only know that Messi would help us a lot in terms of football.”

“Neves? I can’t talk about names. The club knows my priorities in positions and names. They know my position because I always try to be very clear.”

“I can tell you little about Ansu and the general planning, because we depend on La Liga and the feasibility plan. From there we will decide.”

“I haven’t spoken to the players because I haven’t been able to. I haven’t been able to because we still don’t know if we’ll be able to sign and we have to know what situation we’re going to find ourselves in.”

“The idea is for Lamine Yamal to be between Barça Atlètic and the first team because he can help us a lot.”

“Laporta offered me the renewal when we lost the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Madrid. There will be no problem.”

