Xavi blames fans as Frankfurt dump Barcelona out of Europa League

Spanish giants, Barcelona’s dream of European glory came to an abrupt end yesterday following an embarrassing loss to German side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haven played a 1-1 draw last week in Germany, Xavi Hernandez’s men were confident of completing the job in their home soil but were stunned beyond repair.

In what Xavi described as a Final, Barcelona lost at Camp Nou by 3-2, allowing Frankfurt to progress to the semi finals on aggregate of 4-3.

Speaking after the match, Xavi said:

“We haven’t known how to attack well, we haven’t played like in other games. It’s a very big disappointment. I would like to congratulate Eintracht Frankfurt because they deserved it.”

“Today I was expecting a Camp Nou with 70,000 Barça fans, but it hasn’t been like that.”

“We have to thank the fans who have come, but it’s disappointing what we’ve experienced. We were expecting a great atmosphere on the pitch. However, that’s not an excuse.”

“Something has happened with the tickets and from the dressing room we do want to know what has happened. It must be examined.”

“The goal for the remainder of the season is to qualify for the Champions League.”

“The atmosphere has not helped us, it seemed like a final with divided fans. The club is checking what has happened, it has been a miscalculation on our part.”

“We have tried, we have had control in possession but we have not taken advantage of it. We have to learn. This is the path and there will be other games like this. I have already warned that Europe is very difficult.”

“All three goals are our mistakes. We have to be self-critical, we didn’t play a good game and not a good tie.”

