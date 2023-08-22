X To Revamp News Link Display with Image-Only Posts

In a surprising move, Elon Musk’s social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, is gearing up to introduce a novel approach to presenting news links. According to a report by Fortune, the platform intends to eliminate headlines and descriptions from news links, opting instead for a minimalistic display of just the link and the header image within a post.

Musk himself confirmed the forthcoming change in a recent post, emphasizing that this innovation is a direct result of his input. He expressed his belief that this alteration would considerably enhance the platform’s visual appeal, stating that it would “greatly improve the aesthetics.”

Currently, Twitter showcases headlines, summary text (limited to the web), and a header image in preview cards for news articles and blog posts. However, if the proposed adjustment is implemented, X will shift towards displaying solely the header image alongside a link within a post. This implies that in cases where publications or blogs refrain from attaching any accompanying text to the link, users will exclusively encounter the link and the image related to the article.

Insiders, cited by Fortune, revealed that this update aims to condense the height of each post, enabling more content to fit onto a single screen. It’s noted that Musk envisions the removal of headlines from preview cards as a means to diminish clickbait tendencies. However, without the preview card format, publications and blogs could potentially employ any form of enticing text to encourage users to click on the link.

Curiously, Musk also recently advocated for journalists seeking greater freedom and improved earnings to directly publish their content on the X platform, making it an intriguing destination for media professionals.