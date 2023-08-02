WWC 2023 South Africa beat Italy to join Falcons as Africa’s face in the round of 16

Bayana Bayana of South Africa, defeated Italy by 3-2 at full-time in Sky Stadium, Wallington at the ongoing WWC 2023. South Africa after the terrific victory now joins the Super Falcons as the two contingents from CAF to reach the round of 16 – conversely, Zambia and Morocco’s journey in 2023 ended in the group stage.

In group G, of South Africa who had 4 points finished as the runner-up to Japan who led the group following a resplendent campaign, winning all three games.

Italy with three points and Argentina with no points both exit the group.

