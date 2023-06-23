Path The News Chronicle » Business » WTO And NACCIMA Discuss A Collaboration To Advance Trade And The Private Sector

WTO And NACCIMA Discuss A Collaboration To Advance Trade And The Private Sector

Ken Ibenne June 23, 2023 0
The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) are looking into potential areas of collaboration to promote commercial prospects that are advantageous to both parties and improve the development of the country’s private sector.

The only Nigerian representatives at the World Chambers Congress, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, between June 21 and June 23, 2023, are Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO, and Dele Oye, President of NACCIMA. They are negotiating to improve trade growth and economic prosperity for their home nation.

Oye stated: “The WTO and NACCIMA are working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will encompass a wide range of initiatives including trade promotion, facilitating access to global markets for Nigerian businesses, and enhancing export capabilities to bolster economic growth and diversification, in line with the vision and positive indication from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government.”

He also went on to add, “We will be leveraging our respective strengths and resources to unlock new avenues of trade facilitation, expand market access, and enhance Nigeria’s position as a prominent player in the global marketplace.”

“With its deep understanding of local market dynamics and its commitment to promoting business excellence, NACCIMA will continue to explore opportunities and strengthen collaborations to shape trade policies, foster dialogue, and create opportunities for Nigerian enterprises to thrive.”

“We are confident of the possibilities and opportunities that this partnership holds and are assured that the combined efforts of NACCIMA and WTO will yield tangible and transformative results for the Nigerian economy,” he concluded.

