Wrath in a teacup

Sometimes an underwhelmed waitress

serves everyone, even passersby

but the one whose order it is,

even when it is, just behind her

waiting and weary of being served

This tea, hot or cold, like her wrath

will flush through

A woman’s temperament is a cartel mystery

A blend of gravel and wool

So cold it burns bridges, so hot it freezes passion

Her wrath is tea, brimming

You will be done and undone in

passing this way

Yet no matter what you decide;

to search or to hide

By the waters, you find them

sharp and soothing

Beneath the snow, you see them

sweet and saucy.

