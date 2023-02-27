“When Festus had conferred with his council, he answered, ‘You have appealed to Caesar, to Caesar you shall go.’” – Acts 25:12 NASB

Porcius Festus had a relatively undistinguished career. He reigned as Roman governor in Judea for less than two years before dying while in office.

Paul’s situation was among the first cases he faced as governor. Jewish leaders lobbied for Paul to be brought to Jerusalem, hoping to ambush him. But Festus wanted to hear Paul in person. After defending himself, Paul appealed to Caesar. Festus has no choice but to grant this request.

When King Agrippa II and his wife arrived in Caesarea, he asked to hear Paul in person. As Paul presented his case, Festus interrupted him, declaring that Paul was “out of [his] mind! [His] great learning [was] driving [him] insane” (Acts 26:24). After a discussion, Festus and Agrippa agreed that Paul could have been freed if he had not appealed to Caesar.

Festus thought like a politician, concerned with his power and reputation. But Paul knew that God “has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise” (1 Corinthians 1:27). He was not interested in wealth or political power but in completing his mission, taking the Gospel to Rome.

People like Festus come and go. They achieve power and gain wealth for a season. But eventually, those things fade. But those, like Paul, who focus on serving God, receive rewards that cannot fade.

Follow Paul’s example. Focus on serving God. Trust Him to reward you.

*Reflection Question:*

What is God calling you to focus on and do for Him?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my life to You. I seek first Your Kingdom. I look to You for Your rewards. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 25

