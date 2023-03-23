As World Water Day is marked globally on Wednesday, the Anambra State Government, has reiterated its resolve to providing clean and portable water the people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen in Awka.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day held on 22 March that highlights the importance of fresh water.

The day, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘ accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.’

Statistics from WaterAid Nigeria, a charity organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of the world’s poorest people by improving access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, shows that in Nigeria, only about 10% of the country’s population has access to basic water and hygiene services.

According to the Head of Advocacy, Policy and Communications at WaterAid Nigeria Kolawole, the situation was extremely worrisome as the non-accessibility of clean water in several parts of the country was responsible for several public health challenges.

But in his remarks on the celebration, the Anambra Water commissioner, said Prof Chukwuma Soludo government since assumption to office, has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of Anambra have access to clean and portable water.

Engr Chukwuemeka recounted government’s achievements in the water sector which include water reticulation in some communities, provision of water facilities and rehabilitations of damaged water facilities including those damaged by the last year’s flood disaster and installation of Solar systems for uninterrupted pumping of water.

Chukwuemeka, who said that efforts are on the way to revive the moribund Onitsha Water scheme, urged the citizens to help safeguard the water facilities in their areas to ensure uninterrupted water supply.