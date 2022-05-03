World Press Freedom Day: Hon. Segelu seeks better welfare for Nigerian journalists

A frontline aspirant for the House of Reps contest in Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency of Oyo State, under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Olayinka Segelu, has called for an enhanced welfare package and improved working condition for Nigerian journalists.

Segelu, a business entrepreneur and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expert, made the call in a statement issued and released to newsmen in Ibadan, to congratulate Nigerian media professionals on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

The House of Reps hopeful stressed the need for media owners in Nigeria to give priority attention to the welfare and working conditions of journalists.

He said journalists, as members of the fourth estate of the realm, deserve better treatment and recognition for the significant role they have played (and still playing) in nation building and the sustenance of democracy.

“I wholeheartedly rejoice with journalists across the globe on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day. I want to particularly salute the courage, resilience, commitment and dedication of the Nigerian journalists.

“The Nigerian journalists have contributed in no small measure to nation building and democratic sustenance. They have done so much in ensuring that Nigerians are adequately entertained, educated and informed on happenings in the country and the global scene. They risk their lives in the line of duty to unveil the truth and expose corruption in government and the society.

“Therefore, there is the need for those in this noble profession to be given the best form of treatment in terms of welfare and working conditions. Media owners in the country must place high value on Nigerian journalists as being done in other climes because of the immeasurable and invaluable role they play in building a better society.”

He added that “We must continue to allow for press freedom and independence of the media to enable journalists do their jobs devoid of fear and intimidation. The government and its agencies must see the media practitioners as partners in progress by always giving them access to the information they need to work with to keep the public abreast.”

The World Press Freedom Day observed every may 3, is a special day set aside to recognize the dedication of journalists, assess the state of press freedom across the globe, celebrate the spirit of journalism and the fundamental principles of press freedom.

