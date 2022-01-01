The Octave Day of Christmas: Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God/World Day of Peace – January 1, 2022.

Readings: Numbers 6:22-27; Responsorial Psalm PS 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8(R.v.2a); Galatians 4:4-7 & Gospel Luke 2:16-21.

Theme: World Peace through Mary.

Solemnity Synopsis

Introduction

On the first day of January 2022, the Church presents us with the Mother of Jesus, the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) so that we can learn from her school of love and fidelity to God’s will. Today, of the four Marian Dogmas of the Catholic Church namely, theotokos – Mary as Mother of God, Perpetual Virginity, Immaculate Conception and Assumption of Mary, the Church wants us to reflect on theotokos – Mary as Mother of God. Incidentally too, in 1968, Pope Paul VI chose January 1st as the “World Day of Peace” in which the Mass for peace throughout the Catholic world is said.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Numbers 6:22-27), God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. The invocation of divine benediction upon the children of Israel signals dependence on God who is dependable and merciful. There is no proper time to seek God’s blessings than the beginning of the year which makes the reading apt.

In the second reading (Galatians 4:4-7), St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters. It also discloses that this was made possible through the incarnation of Christ who humbled himself to be born of a woman, the BVM who is the mother of God. The text assures that we have being given the spirit of his Son which makes us cry “Abba! Father.” This means that we are no longer slaves since we have a father and a mother who are always there to listen to our needs.

The BVM kept everything that was said about her Son pondering it in her heart as the gospel (Luke 2:16-21) relates. The visit of the shepherds and the circumcision as well as the naming of Jesus does not only indicate how God mixes with men but how men must cooperate with the will of God for divine realities to be made manifest. The generosity of Joseph and Mary in showing their Son to the shepherds is something that we should think about.

Dogma of Theotokos and Mary in Islam

A dogma is the official teaching of the Catholic Church pertaining to faith and morals proclaimed by the Magisterium (the teaching body of the Church) through the Roman Pontiff which is binding on all Catholics. Dogmas are lights along the path of faith; they illuminate and make faith secure (John 8:31-32). Built upon divine foundations, dogmas are firmly rooted in scripture as evident in the Holy Scripture (Cf. Matthew 18:18 & 16:18-19, John 21:16 & Luke 10:16).

Why does the Catholic Church teach that Mary is the Mother of God? Because the child Jesus, who is the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity, is described as Holy and addressed as the Son of God in Luke 1:35. Mary’s Cousin Elizabeth in Luke 1:43 would also inquire rhetorically, “Why should I be honoured with such a visit by the Mother of my Lord?” Taken as a reference in Aramaic, the title “the Mother of my Lord” would refer to Jesus Christ as Adonai “My Lord.” Theotokos is traced to the Council of Ephesus in 431, the third Ecumenical Council. Earlier, St. Athanasius (373) had argued that theotokos shows that the true humanity of Christ pre-existed.

It was Cyril of Alexandra who rose against Nestorius, the Patriarch of Constantinople (Turkey) who held that Mary was only the mother of the human Jesus and not God. St. Cyril defended the teaching that Mary is theotokos because she gave birth to the Word of God made flesh. Since then, the Catholic Church has upheld the teaching that Christ has two natures, human and divine insisting that the Virgin Mary gave Christ humanity. As such, theotokos simply means “God bearer.”

Muslims also hold the BVM in high esteem. Interestingly, in the Holy Quran, there is no woman mentioned except Maryam, the Mother of Isa, Jesus whom Christians regard as the Christ. Chapter 3 of the Holy Quran is called “family of Maryam” and chapter 19 is titled “Maryam.” Chapter 3:34 says Mary was born without original sin; she never committed any sin in her life and she was ever virgin. Also, Quran chapter 50:23 reveals that she went to heaven with her physical body describing the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven.

Pastoral Lessons

Imitate the Shepherds: As we start a New Year, the Church invites us to imitate the Shepherds in seeking the infant King while assuring us that his Mother, Mary would not refuse to show us her Son. Do Whatever He Tells You: We are assured that just as the BVM did it for the couple at Cana in Galilee when they ran short of wine (John 2:1-11), she will do no less for us if we “do whatever he tells us.” Seek God’s Blessings: Just as Moses blessed the people in the first reading, we must commit ourselves to God’s care while seeking his blessings to “keep us, let his face shine upon us and be gracious to us.” Develop a Generous Spirit: By showing their Son to the shepherds, Jesus and Mary teach us to develop a generous spirit through sharing our time, treasure and talent for the work of God. Initiate/Sustain Peace: We are challenged to use the World Day of Prayer for Peace to initiate and sustain peace engagements in terms of ecumenism with our separated brethren and dialogue with Muslims even as we pray for the conversion of insurgents and peace in the Middle East as well as North Eastern Nigeria.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

The celebration of Mary as theotokos and “World Day of Peace” on the first day of the New Year makes it easier for us to situate our New Year Commitments around the spiritual rather than the physical. This must necessarily relate to our personal and public lives. It is our earnest prayer that all Marian groups will use this day to not only pray for peace in the world but be more committed in exhibiting “a lively faith animated by charity.” May the peace of Christ reign in our hearts, in our homes and our country Nigeria – Happy New Year!