Amid the global surge in cases of COVID-19, President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, emphasized the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the pandemic.

Speaking at Nigeria Day during EXPO DUBAI 2020, the President declared that the theme of the very important global event, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” has placed a moral burden on all relevant stakeholders, across national boundaries, to urgently work together for a better and brighter future.

‘‘The concerted efforts by world leaders, working together, enabled us to limit the catastrophic consequences of this pandemic.

‘‘Such level of continuing understanding and pragmatic partnerships are needed and must be reinforced to ensure that our world is a better place that addresses humanity’s common challenges to guarantee sustainable development and progress for the global community,’’ he said.

President Buhari told the EXPO that Nigeria, like other countries in the world, was impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding national efforts in addressing insecurity, fighting corruption and diversifying the nation’s economy.

Nonetheless, he noted that the present administration in Nigeria has registered significant progress within a short period of time and is still making headways in key sectors of the economy.

‘‘Therefore, the Nigerian delegation is participating in this EXPO with great prospects for positive outcomes, while assuring the world of our determination and readiness to partner with relevant investors in our bid to tackle a number of challenges to make Nigeria a better country.

‘‘Nigeria is participating in this epoch-making event in order to explore opportunities that are capable of unlocking the huge potentials that abound in our country, as it makes conscious efforts to be a strategic partner of choice for the global community.

‘‘It is my pleasure, therefore, to invite all participating countries, organizations and other private sector operators to take full advantage of opportunities being provided by the EXPO 2020, by linking up with the Nigerian team, to collaborate with us in diverse areas of interests for our mutual benefits,’’ he said.

The Nigerian leader thanked Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for inviting him to the Expo and especially to attend Nigeria’s Day event, which offers a great opportunity to show-case the potential of Africa’s largest economy.

The President described Expo Dubai 2020 as the single most important global event of its kind to take place in the Middle East, Africa and the South East Asian regions in recent years.

‘‘We are proud to be a part of this dynamic evolution of pragmatic partnerships that are both creative and innovative for the progress of the country.

‘‘I heartily congratulate the UAE authorities for the painstaking work to create this state of the art complex that has connected our world within our fingertips as we share international best-practices as well as opportunities that abound in all our countries,’’ he said.