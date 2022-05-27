World Hypertension Day: Anambra Health Commissioner Advocates For Regular Exercise

Regular physical exercise has been described as very important in ensuring proper Health management of individuals and regulating body systems.

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike who made the disclosure on Thursday during a sensitization exercise in Awka tagged ‘Walk the Talk: The Health For All Challenge’, advocated daily physical exercise for citizens with emphasis on walking.

The walk took off from the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex to the motor park at Aroma junction where people were able to check their Blood Pressure (BP) at the medical stand provided by the organisation.

This was used to create awareness on the importance of walking, which improves functioning of the heart as well as checking of the BP regularly.

It was organized by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Anambra Health commissioner, Dr Obidike who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Linus Nwankwo said the activity was in line with the present administration’s mandate for a healthy and fit Anambra State.

He recommended that people with high, low or irregular BP should always visit their doctors for proper management of their health status.

“They can also visit Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and general hospitals across the state to receive care.

“The government is keen on ensuring that drugs and other necessities are available in our health facilities, hence we are working to ensure that they are brought to a level where they can attend to people adequately.

“There is a gradual improvement of facilities in our hospitals and this is to ensure that they offer adequate healthcare to Anambrarians.’’

The Executive Secretary, ASPHCDA, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu explained that the exercise was all about creating awareness on Hypertension.

“As you know, doing regular physical exercise is an important aspect in the prevention of Hypertension and it is very easy to do. We want people to form the habit of walking especially for short distances.

“It is very important we imbibe the culture of walking as well as other lifestyle modifications to reduce Hypertension such as; reduction of dietary salt intake, alcohol and smoking.

“Also, the reduction in oil content of our foods is recommended, so we advocate for people to boil their foods instead of frying which is a way to achieve low cholesterol level in the blood.

“Hypertension is a silent killer, unless you check your BP you will never know that you are hypertensive, hence the reason for this exercise.’’

She noted that the event was to celebrate World Hypertension Day which is celebrated annually on May 17.