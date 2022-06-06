Monday, June 6, 2022
World Environment Day: Soludo Inaugurates One Million Tree Planting Exercise In Anambra

World Environment Day: Soludo Inaugurates One Million Tree Planting Exercise In Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has re-echoed the need for sustained efforts by citizens towards preserving the eco-system, as he joined the rest of the world to mark the World Environment Day, on Sunday.

This year’s World Environment Day has as its theme, ‘Only One Earth’.

In Anambra, the day was marked at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, where the Governor in company of his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo and other top government officials planted a tree to commence the one million tree planting exercise every year in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Soludo regretted that trees are being cut down indiscriminately without replacement.

He warned that the society is being unkind to nature, adding that if the society does not befriend nature, it will take its toll on the people.

“Trees are being cut down without replacement.

“We are being unkind to nature. If we don’t befriend nature, it will take its toils on us.

“The revolution all over the world is that we are going back to nature.

“And part of going back to nature is to preserve the soil and the ecosystem, and very importantly, keep our environment clean and green,” Governor Soludo further said.

The Governor also emphasised that part of his manifesto, was the promise that government was going to mobilize Anambra residents to plant one million trees every year to boost a robust, clean and green environment across the State.

He added that this revolution will also help in fighting the perennial cases of flooding and erosion control which are some of the existential environmental threats in the state.

Governor Soludo also revealed that his government is already working tirelessly to keep the cities and environment clean through proper disposal of refuse/waste.

He added that “open disposal of refuse in the public space will henceforth be prohibited.

“A system is being worked out where our refuse are picked up directly from people’s houses and are taken to designated dumpsites.”

Soludo further said the process is on-going and is part of the larger picture to keep Anambra State clean and green.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Felix Odimegwu stated that the symbolic tree planting is also to Flag Off one house, two or more trees exercise in Anambra State.

Others who also planted a tree each to mark the occasion include the wife of the Governor, Mrs Soludo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Paschal Agbodike and the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Odimegwu.

