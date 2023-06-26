World Drug Day: Group Advocates Empathetic Measures to Tackling Drug Abuse Instead of Brutal Approach

The Centre for Human Rights and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has called on stakeholders to adopt compassionate and human approaches towards the fight against drug abuse and addiction.

The call is coming as the 2023 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked globally today.

The year’s celebration has as its theme, ‘People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’.

The global celebration is marked on 26th June every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

The aim of this year’s campaign is to raise awareness on the need to treat people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

According to the CEHRAWS Executive Director, Chuka Okoye, this year’s campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

He said; “It is obvious that drug abuse is a complex issue that affects millions of people worldwide.

“Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need. United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recognizes the importance of taking a people-centered approach to drug policies, with a focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices.

“So, there is an urgent need to adopt people-centered approach in our country, Nigeria, in fighting this ‘hydra-headed Monster’ called Drugs by embarking on campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of treating drug dependent persons cum victims with a focus on respect to human rights, compassion and evidence-based practices. Hence, put an end to brutal approach and jungle justice which has been a primitive approach obtainable some remote communities.”

The CEHRAWS boss called for increased awareness about the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on people who use drugs and their families.

He also stressed the need for awareness about the AIDS and hepatitis epidemics among people who use drugs and expand and strengthen HIV and hepatitis prevention programmes.

“There is also need to promote evidence-based, voluntary services for all people who use drugs as well as educate the society more on drug use disorders, available treatments and the importance of early intervention and support.

“We also advocate for alternatives to imprisonment for drug-related crimes, such as community-based treatment and services.

“The media and all stakeholders should also help in combating stigma and discrimination by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

“And we believe there is greater need even now, to empower our young people to be gainfully engaged and explore their god-given talents and capabilities.

“It is our view that when these youths are engaged meaningful, they will not have the craving for drugs and as such cannot be involved in drug use and addiction,” he concluded.

