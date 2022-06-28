World Drug Day; Drug Trafficking and Abuse In Nigeria; Still A Bad Commentary

This piece stemmed from the content of conversations held, and recommendations made during the recently celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, marked on 26 June every year to among other aims strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse as well as raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society.

Essentially, during this year 2022, celebration, it was reported that The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, a United Nations office (UNODC) among other things addressed transnational drug challenges stemming from situations of crisis and advocated more protection of the right to health for the most vulnerable, including children and youth; people using drugs; people with drug use disorders; and people who need access to controlled medicines

However, while UNODC continues to provide facts and practical solutions to address the current world drug problem and remains committed to attaining health for all, supported with key statistics and factual data obtained through official sources, a science-based approach and research, back here in Nigeria, the situation says something strange and dangerous.

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, while speaking on the push to rehabilitate victims of drug use, says operatives of the NDLEA have on several occasions apprehend politicians in possession of illegal drugs.

General Marwa who stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, said he was somewhat disappointed that the drive to have political officers undergo drug-tests before they assume office did not scale through. “We have arrested politicians who either are holding political office or have retired. Recently one of them was jailed in Lagos, he was trying to smuggle 1kg, maybe to use it to run for office,“”As you know, the cartels also participate in political institutions, they actually fund candidates into the various levels so that the correct laws are enacted” to favour their course”.

Under this condition, this piece predicts that it may be thought audacious to talk of creating a better society under this condition –particularly as we are still battling with the problems of a battered economy arising from corruption, social vices and decay of institutions.

For two reasons, the above qualifies as a reality to worry about.

First is the awareness that though the act cuts across all strata, powerful statistics make it abundantly clear that the youths-majorly males with a sprinkle of females remain undefeated in this act. From secondary to tertiary institutions, from Internally Displaced Camps to slum communities, the situation remains the same.

Secondly is the revelation that living with an active drug abuser –for example, a husband automatically makes the wife a passive substance abuser, of which the adverse effect resulting from such an arrangement in most cases appears more pronounced on the passive abuser.

Certainly, a striking human tragedy deepened by the awareness that it was avoidable particularly when one remembers that this incident occurred neither by accident nor as the first half of a reoccurring circle but rather the beginning of something new.

To explain, for decades, we have been warned with mountains of evidence that this was coming, yet, our leaders who are never ready to serve or save the citizens ignored the warnings describing it as a prank.

Going by reports, there are but three main forms of drug abuse. They include the use of; mood-altering or psycho-active drugs, performance-enhancing drugs and dependency drugs.

While mood-altering or psychoactive drugs such as Codeine, tramadol affect people’s reasoning ability and give the abuser wrong sense of wellbeing, performance-enhancing drugs such as cocaine, heroin give extra stamina or energy to the abuser. Dependency drugs on its part typify drugs people abuse in the course of trying to overcome some health issues or challenges or taken to maintain a particular lifestyle.

So what does this mean to our nation where every day ‘exciting progress” is made in the consumption of these substances without recourse to prescription. This stunning awareness in my views has made getting to the cause of this social challenge more compelling.

Certainly, it will by no means be an exaggeration to state that apart from negative peer influence, unemployment and a continuous avenue to escape problems and worries are the major reasons why Nigerian youths take to the drug.

This, however, may not be the only explanation fueling this social evil.

Specifically, the deliberate desire by these youths to hide their weaknesses, failure on the part of the family to train the youths on the way they should go, broken home influence, and pressure to succeed at all cost also promote this social menace.

Regrettably, a common fact that abusers fail to remember is that aside from the wide belief that throughout history more people have silently been destroyed by substance abuse than any other cause, drug abuse according to psychologists, has never helped any individual involved.

As an illustration, it is factually supported that drug consumption in amounts or methods not authorized by medical professionals have in the past led to mental disorders, disrupted the abuser’s education and future, poor attitude to work, health problems such as lung disease, heart disease and deaths among others.

From this standpoint, it is a clear socioeconomic problem that we collectively as a nation will have to determine how to solve- as the future strength of our nation depends on these young people.

Catalyzing this process will among other solutions require the government and its agencies to come up with effective reforms and teamwork that will tackle the challenge from its roots.

I hold an opinion that what the government is doing in this direction is but a palliative which only relieves temporal distress, but leaves the disease and its ravages unaffected.

To succeed in this job, an effort expected from the government must have skill development and job creation for the youths at its centre. This approach to the problem is not without successful precedents. Addressing the perennial education sector funding and the infrastructural challenge will also be a right step taken in the right direction by the government.

Re-orientation on our cultural values by faith-based organizations and the civil society groups will assist the youths to drop illicit consumption of drugs and unwholesome behaviours that endanger their lives and threaten the society.

Parents and guardians must strive to influence which people capture their children’s imaginations and always be aware of who their friends are and what places they frequent. And always put the youths in the presence of people of great accomplishment whom they want them to emulate.

These in the words of Ben Carson are things that used to be done quite routinely by caring guardians but now many young people derive their identity from their peer groups and their social network which can be extensive.

Youths on their part must recognize that ‘the future is full of promises as it is fraught with uncertainty. And should, therefore, develop the capacity to seek activities laced with highest values.

Utomi is the Programme Coordinator (Media and Public Policy), Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Lagos. He could be reached via;jeromeutomi@yahoo.com/08032725374.