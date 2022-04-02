World Cup: Steps Will be Taken to Deal With Issues that Led to Nigeria’s Inability to Qualify – Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has inaugurated a Panel of Inquiry to investigate the remote causes and the level of vandalism at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, after the 2022 World Cup second leg playoff between Nigeria and Ghana that ended in 1-1 draw.

Dare, during the inauguration, stated that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is most regrettable but described the acts of vandalism as saddening and totally unacceptable to Government.

While assuring millions of sports loving Nigerians that necessary steps will be taken to deal with the issues that led to Nigeria’s inability to qualify, he advised Nigerian youth to stop destroying public properties at the slightest provocation.

The Committee which has two weeks to complete its assignment and make presentation, has the following as its Terms of Reference; Finding the immediate and remote causes of the incident, Determining the extent of destruction, Investigating the role of the security agencies, Identifying the culprits and Making recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence.

Members of the Committee comprise –

Retired DIG Sanni Mohammed – Chairman Dr. Henry Nzekwu

iii. Rtd. Navy Commodore Omatsey Nesiama

Alhaji Abba Yola Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye Mrs Tayo Oreweme

vii. Mr. Mitchell Obi

viii. Representative of DSS

Olumide Bamiduro – Secretary

Responding, the Chairman of the Panel of Enquiry, Rtd. DIG Sanni Mohammed on behalf of other members of the Committee assured that the Panel would discharge its responsibilities diligently in line with its Terms of Reference.