Argentina has won the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, claiming their first in 36 years and winning their third in history. They defeated France in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium after an exciting 120 minute game that ended in a penalty shoot out. Resilient Argentina took 49% possession against 36% France had at first, denying France to join Brazil and Italy as the only nations to have defended the World Cup.

Lionel Messi Arguably has become the best player ever to grace the world of football, winning all trophies and winning every individual award.

Twenty-one minutes into the game, Lionel Messi scored from the spot kick to give Argentina the lead, Angel Dimaria made it 2-0 in the thirty-six minute before the end of first half.

Kylian Mbappé returned France into the game, hitting a brace at 79th and 81st minute making it 2-2.

Messi gave Argentina an extra minute lead of 3-2, while France again returned into the game via Kylian Mbappé’s third goal completing a hat trick in the extra minutes.