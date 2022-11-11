Denmark Football National team’s request for its players to wear training kits showing pro-human rights has been declined by FIFA. According to BBC Sports, The Danish football federation (DBU) asked if its players could wear shirts with the words “Human Rights for All”.

Fifa has stated that team equipment, including clothing, must not show any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

Denmark was to wear a tone-down black kit with the inscription ‘Human Rights For All’ designed by Hummel to pass a message during the World Cup.

The Denmark Football Federation in response said it was just a message of grieving and not political.

One of its members said:

“It is Fifa’s right as the organiser of this tournament to say that we can’t do it. Fifa of course does this to prevent all sorts of weird stuff. We don’t think it was that strange.”

“We don’t think there’s any politics in it. We think that human rights are universal, and we stand by this view.

“Fifa had a different assessment and sadly we had to take that into consideration.”