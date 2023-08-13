World Athletics Reacts to Doping Allegation Against Tobi Amusan 

The World Athletics has denied the reports that Tobi Amusan has been cleared of doping and is now enabled to defend her title in the forthcoming World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Tobi whose name was formerly excluded by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria from participating in the upcoming competition billed to hold next week as a result of the doping investigation was later included by the body adding that she has been cleared.

But in a statement released on Sunday, the world’s athletics body said it had not cleared the Nigerian star for the competition.

“Please be advised, reports that say Tobi Amusan has been cleared to compete in Budapest are wrong,” Nicole Jeffery, World Athletics’ Head of Communications, said in a statement.

“No decision has been made in this case yet. When a decision is made, it will be announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit.”

Recall that World Athletics included the 26-year-old Nigeria’s name in the entry list for the Budapest Championships published last week but with a provision that her participation would depend on the outcome of the whereabouts failure charge preferred against her by the AIU.

The AIU has said a decision regarding the matter will be made before the start of the World Championships.