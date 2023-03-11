“We know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28 NASB

The man was excited when he landed a job with a major public relations (PR) firm. But that excitement faded when, after a few months, his position was eliminated. Devastated, he felt worthless and embarrassed.

When he got home, he shared the news with his wife. He expected her to react with fear or anxiety. Instead, she conveyed a sense of confidence, responding, “Well, something will turn up.”

Her confidence gave him courage and freedom. Instead of wallowing in defeat, he began knocking on doors. Soon he found a job at a major advertising agency where his confidence continued to increase. After a time, he and a colleague formed their own agency, which became a great success, winning many honors.

He realized his successes were possible because of his attitude toward failure. As a reflection of what he learned, he had a sign displayed that read, “Fail Harder.” His point? He encouraged others not to be afraid to fail but to embrace challenges despite the risks.

Life presents many challenges. But what could seem like failure can lead to victory and teach important lessons. Through these experiences, we can mature, learn to trust God, and gain confidence that He will work everything “together for good.”

Make sure you trust God in every situation and always be confident in Him. Have faith that He will direct your path.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on a hardship you’ve endured and the good that came out of it.

*Prayer*

Father, You have a great plan for me. I commit my life to You. Thank You for directing my path. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 8

