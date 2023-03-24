“Greet Tryphaena and Tryphosa, who have worked hard in the Lord. Greet my dear friend Persis, who has worked very hard in the Lord.” – Romans 16:12 CSB

Tryphaena and Tryphosa were so important to Paul that he greeted them by name in his letter to the Romans. Some scholars think they were sisters and possibly twins. They might have been church leaders. But what particularly distinguished them was that they “worked hard in the Lord.” They weren’t alone. Like these two women, Paul’s friend Persis also worked very hard.

The dedicated effort of these people made a dramatic impact. Other believers noticed their work ethic, and their attitude set a good example.

Believers face many challenges. We can find ourselves developing excuses and doing only what seems easy. But in every situation, we demonstrate our commitment through the words we speak and the things we do, even through challenging tasks, through seeking first the Kingdom of God and having the right priorities. We show commitment by being faithful with the tasks He has called us to do, being willing to do practical things, not complaining but serving God in whatever we do, and by doing everything “from the heart, as something done for the Lord” (Colossians 3:23).

You may face challenging situations. Don’t give up or become discouraged. Stay faithful. Show your commitment by being willing to tackle every project as unto the Lord. Don’t “grow weary while doing good” (Galatians 6:9 NKJV). Remember, God is watching. He will reward you for your hard work for His Kingdom.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you practically show commitment to God during tough times?

*Prayer*

Father, I want to serve You with the time, talents, and treasures You have given me. Help me accomplish much for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 16