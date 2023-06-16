‘Work of Art’ is the second album released by Asake

The second album by Nigerian sensation Asake, “Work Of Art,” is currently available via YBNL Nation/EMPIRE.

The 14-track album contains the singles “2:30,” “Yoga,” and the most recent one, “Amapiano,” which has Olamide as the only featured artist. The rising star achieved a career milestone of over 1.75 billion streams and counting, and recently released the album.

However, Asake collaborated with several producers on the record, most notably his regular partner Magicsticks and Nigerian producer BlaiseBeatz. During the rollout, Asake published many cinematic images, including “Amapiano,” taken in Lagos, “Yoga,” captured in the gorgeous Senegal, and “2:30,” shot in Los Angeles and directed by Edgar Esteves.

This week, Asake received his first-ever BET Awards nomination for Viewers’ Choice: Best International Act at this year’s ceremony, scheduled for June 25.

Asake’s follow-up to his September 7, 2022, release of Mr. Money With The Vibe is titled Work of Art. It broke the record for the highest-charting Nigerian debut album ever and debuted at number one on Apple Music in over 30 nations, including the UK, Nigeria, Ireland, Ghana, and more. With the release, he became the first ever African artist to debut at number one on the UK Apple Music albums chart. The song has now been streamed more than 780 million times globally.

WHO IS ASAKE:

in addition, Afrobeats singer and songwriter Ahmed Ololade (born 13 January 1995), better known by his stage name Asake, is from Nigeria. He has contracts with Empire Distribution and YBNL Nation.[5][6] “Asake” is his stage name, which is also his mother’s name.

Furthermore, Audiomack listed Asake, Kizz Daniel, Snazzy the Optimist, and 1ucid as the top trending and most streamed artists on February 3, 2023.

On September 8, 2022, Asake released Mr. Money with the Vibe, his debut studio album, which was backed by the top songs “Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You,” and a remix of “Sungba” with Burna Boy. Fans in both his native Nigeria and other countries enjoyed the album, which went on to break multiple records internationally.

Asake frequently uses fast-paced Afro and Amapiano production. Due to his Yoruba singing and usage of slang in his songs, some fans have also compared his approach to fuji.

