Work Begins on RCCG Coastal Worship Centre, Pastor Adeboye Says

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has announced that work on their Coastline Worship Centre has begun.

Making the announcement on the church’s official website, he said, ‘’it is exciting because we are building an edifice for the Lord our God and the Master of the Universe, Jesus Christ our Saviour and our Redeemer, lets somebody shout Hallelujah !!!

‘’The RCCG Coastline Worship Centre is a unique and innovative masterpiece located in the heart of the fast growing and developing coastal centre of Ebutte-Meta, Lagos. It will consist of a tower with 17 floors, multilevel car pack and a jetty with capacity to dock 16 boats.

‘’The Coastline Worship Centre is a 21st Century style structure designed with special features such as; a helipad, world class auditorium and conference centre, elevator, a medical centre and facilities, a shopping centre, banking halls amongst other features and facilities which will improve the social, health and economic activities within the Ebutte-Meta Coastline area.’’

The prominent cleric who is widely referred to as ‘’Daddy GO’’ explains that Throne of Grace, which is the National Headquarters of the RCCG is the mother church to all branches of the RCCG all over the world.

‘’The history of the church is well known, from the time of the founder Pa Josiah Akindayomi who started with a house fellowship of twelve people at No. 9, Willoughby Street, Ebute metta, Lagos, South West Nigeria, the Church by the mercy and grace of God has grown phenomenally with branches in over 190 countries/territories of the world today.

‘’This ground breaking of the new National Headquarters is another milestone in the divinely directed journey of the RCCG and it is envisioned to attract God’s end time army of youths who are empowered and equipped to fly, deploying the best technology available, to take soul winning to a new level.

‘’It will also serve as a sanctuary of intense prayers in accordance with Matthew 21:13 for God to attend to those who pray to him concerning their personal needs, for Nigeria and all other nations of the world’’, he says.