Work and Rest

“By the seventh day God had finished the work He had been doing; so on the seventh day He rested from all His work. Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done Genesis 2:2-3 (NIV).

There are two things that jump out to the reader about this passage. The first is straightforward, that the seventh day shall be a blessed and holy day. The second thing that comes to mind is the idea of allowing time for rest in general. Very few people can keep going and going 24/7 and the idea of self care is something to think about.

If you find yourself stressed out in this moment perhaps it is time to reconsider your commitments. Do they allow you to have a time for rest each week? Are there certain days in which you find yourself struggling or is it a constant battle all week long? Perhaps it is time to cut back on your scheduled activities or rearrange your schedule.

If there is one thing in particular you can consider cutting back make that a scheduled time for rest each week. Use that as time to do something you enjoy (whether that means going out and about or just resting at your home) or as a chance to connect with the Lord. Self care is important!

However, there are times in which is it necessary to keep going during periods of weariness. Circumstances outside of your control might dictate that you keep going. Pray to the Lord to give you strength during these times. If you are so inclined, also pray to the Lord to help you decide when a good time to rest would be.

Prayer:

“Lord, I find myself weary at times. Give me strength to keep going when there are times in which I need to press onward. Show me what times I can also cut back on my commitments so that I might find rest. Thank you Lord for all that you provide!”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

The Lord did not create you as a machine that was meant to work nonstop and even the most hearty of us must make time for rest occasionally. Consult with the Lord about your weariness and ask that he show you the way towards restfulness. May he guide you on your way!

Be Greatly Blessed!