Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo
Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo
Igbo — Yoruba — Meaning;
Ewu — Ewurẹ — Goat
Ọnu — Ẹnu — Mouth
Nti — Eti — Ear
Agba — Agbon — Chin
Imi — Imu— Nose
Iba — Iba — Fever
Atọ — Ẹta — Three
Gini — Kini — What
Ala — Ilẹ — Land
Mmiri — Omi — Water
Okute — Okuta — Stone
Ọka — Ọka — Corn
Ebe — Ibi — Place
Afa — Ifa — Divination
Ulọ. — Ile — House
Olisa — Òrìṣà — Deity
Uru — Ere —Gain
Ọgbọ — Ẹgbẹ — Age-mate
Oru — Ẹru — Slave
Onye — Eniyan — Person
Akpa — Apo — Bag
Akpati — Apoti — Box