Path The News Chronicle » Education » Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo

Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo

Richard Odusanya June 27, 2023 0

Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo

Igbo — Yoruba — Meaning;

Ewu — Ewurẹ — Goat

Ọnu — Ẹnu — Mouth

Nti — Eti — Ear

Agba — Agbon — Chin

Imi — Imu— Nose

Iba — Iba — Fever

Atọ — Ẹta — Three

Gini — Kini — What

Ala — Ilẹ — Land

Mmiri — Omi — Water

Okute — Okuta — Stone

Ọka — Ọka — Corn

Ebe — Ibi — Place

Afa — Ifa — Divination

Ulọ. — Ile — House

Olisa — Òrìṣà — Deity

Uru — Ere —Gain

Ọgbọ — Ẹgbẹ — Age-mate

Oru — Ẹru — Slave

Onye — Eniyan — Person

Akpa — Apo — Bag

Akpati — Apoti — Box

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Creating an ecosystem of forward-thinking stakeholders to drive Africa’s youth ambitious agenda

March 8, 2023
unemployment crisis

Echono proposes cost-sharing as a solution to the problem of funding higher education

Ken Ibenne December 29, 2022
unemployment crisis

As NUC Turns 60, Echono Proposes Orienting The Country’s Higher Education For International Competition

Iken December 22, 2022

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries to Help Accelerate Progress in Health, Agriculture, Gender Equality and Other Critical Areas

November 17, 2022

SAP Launches SAP Build to Unleash Business Expertise – Partners with Coursera to Empower a New Generation of Developers

November 16, 2022

Africa.com to feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

November 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 27, 2023 0

Cryptocurrency Remittances On The Rise In Nigeria: What You Need To Know

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 27, 2023 0
human bites

The Dangers of Human Bites

Esther Salami June 27, 2023 0

Word Similarities Between Yoruba and Igbo

Richard Odusanya June 27, 2023 0
Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi NSCDC

Nnamdi Ikechukwu Nwinyi Gets NSCDC Leadership Support

John Egbeazien Oshodi June 27, 2023 0