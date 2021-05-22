Wonderful Home Appliances that Hack Your Cleaning Skills! 

221 views | Akpan Akata | May 22, 2021
Where the COVID-19 lockdown lasted for more than 12 months, the rampaging virus virtually turned all of those it held ‘hostage’ into homebodies, irrespective of whether they were originally one or not.
Since those the virus held hostage spent or are spending most of their time at home, their minds automatically hone in on maintaining and taking the best care of our home.
At least it does for one fellow, once he wrap up his work! And a couple of innovative and unique home appliances can really help us with this. If you’re in a mood to Marie Kondo your home, or simply want to complete your chores easily and efficiently, these handy appliances will perfectly assist you in doing so.
From a washer + dehumidifier that doesn’t steam up your house and effortlessly merges with it, to an intriguing toaster-inspired dishwasher, they have curated a whole range of nifty gadgets that promise to be the ultimate sidekick during your cleaning expeditions at home. Enjoy!
Laundry is one of the most disliked chores and so it is no surprise to me that many of us just let the clothes be in the basket till we run out of fresh underwear. It may not be stinky or filthy, but it is certainly not the most hygienic practice because you are lettings the bacteria from the clothes spill into the air around you.
Also, if you don’t air out your washing machine after using it, it can lead to molds and malfunctioning of the appliance. Keeping all these details in mind, designer Kikang Kim created Drawsher which is a sanitary machine that functions as a laundry basket and a washing machine.
You’ll notice that it also looks good unlike any washing machine you’ve seen before, and that is because Kim has based the design on a modern dresser that optimizes space and blends well with your interiors.
Drawsher ups your laundry game functionally and aesthetically – say goodbye to hours of sorting clothes, dealing with excessive humidity when it runs a cycle, smelly mold, and appliance upkeep.
Robotic vacuums are not new news but Everybot Edge is a home appliance that works for both wet and dry cleaning of hard floors. And if you want to feel like you’ve put in some work then simply switch to the handheld mode and get into the crevices.
One of the most interesting features is that this vacuum maneuvers without wheels. It runs on two round, rotating microfibre pads, which are driven by two separate motors; so the robot cleans the floor while moving – similar to when our fellow stepped on two kitchen towels and walked around the space-eating snacks while telling his sweat heart he was ‘cleaning’.
The best part is you don’t need a dry pad and a wet pad (like Swiffers) because the two containers in the vacuum constantly supply the pads with water.
Call this robotic vacuum Hannah Montana because it is the best of both worlds. And, a team of Seoul-based designers has conceptualized and designed a modular WFH appliance called Fot to help get those chores and rituals done during the workday.
They developed Fot so that once that final work project is submitted, the workday is done, including housework. Fot comes in four parts and leans on a modular design to function as a charging station, vacuum cleaner, air diffuser, timer, and mood operator.
Whenever a user chooses to step away from WFH duties to begin some household chores, Fot can turn into a free-roaming vacuum cleaner operated wirelessly with the ring-shaped remote. Similar to walking a dog with a leash, users only have to hold and steer the remote to indicate where they’d like the vacuum module to clean.
Alternatively, Fot can be used as a meditative air diffuser simply by placing the ring-shaped remote on top of the diffuser module to activate the module’s mist function.
