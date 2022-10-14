“I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has enabled me … putting me into the ministry, although I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor … I obtained mercy … the grace of our Lord was exceedingly abundant, with faith and love which are in Christ Jesus.” – *1 Timothy 1:12-14*

Born in Norway, Haldor Lillenas immigrated with his family to America as a child. Although his family regularly attended church, he sensed that something was lacking in his spiritual life. This led him to a search for answers, which he found in a personal faith in Jesus Christ.

Transformed by the Gospel, he spent the rest of his life sharing that life-changing message with others as a pastor, evangelist, and composer. With the skills he taught himself, he composed more than 4,000 hymns and Gospel songs. Some were a collaboration with his wife Bertha. Many were published through a company he founded. Perhaps his most impactful composition was “Wonderful Grace of Jesus,” which summarized what Jesus had done for him.

Lillenas marveled at this grace, which was “greater than all my sin.” He found it hard to describe, for Jesus had taken away his burdens and set his spirit free. Through that grace he had been pardoned and saved. The chains of sin had been “torn asunder, giving [him] liberty.”

He realized how many people suffered under the weight of their sins, yet he knew that this grace was available to anyone. Even “the most defiled” person could be transformed.

This grace is available to you too. You can receive forgiveness for your sins and the opportunity for a fresh start. You can be clean in God’s sight. Accept His gift of this wonderful grace today.

*Reflection Question:*

Compose your own hymn of praise for God’s grace in your own life.

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for Your grace. Thank You that I am forgiven! Thank You for setting me free. In Jesus’ name, amen.