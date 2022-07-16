The building and engineering industries need to increase their local content, according to the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

At the inaugural Women in Construction, Engineering and Commerce Conference (WCEC 2022) recently held in Lagos, Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho, President of APWEN, stated that increased interest in local content would reduce production costs and boost the economy.

Eterigho praised the attendees and stated that by utilizing the advantages provided by the African Continent Free Trade Area, such programs would broaden the area of their operations (AfCFTA).

According to her, “The Elan Expo is a catalyst for change that is needed in the building, engineering, and business sectors in the nation and globally.”

According to Eterigho, these programs offer a way to improve the building and engineering industry’s inventiveness, resiliency, and local content.

She emphasized the necessity to establish and offer an enabling atmosphere and chance for women in this industry to expand their enterprises in a sustainable manner.

The best way to take advantage of the tremendous prospects in these industries is to connect and work with colleagues and mentors. This will give us a platform to exchange creative and unique market ideas as well as information on how to offer engineering services to a sizable market.

We are significantly gifted with ideas that can assist address the current difficulties in the world, therefore I feel the time is now for women in commerce, engineering, and construction to wake up and take the proper actions to handle challenges confronting these industries, she said.