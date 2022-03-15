Woman Who Shared Fuel As A Souvenir In A Lagos Party Arrainged By The Police.

The Nigerian woman identified as Ogbulu Chidinma or popularly known as Eleru Okin who distributed fuel in kegs as a souvenir during her installation party has been arraigned before the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu who on Monday, March 14, said Pearl was arraigned on a four-count charge before the Special Offences (mobile) Court.

It was also said that the Lagos State government sealed off the Havilah Event Center, where the party was held for defaulting the public safety rules.

A statement released by Ajisebutu said Pearl was also granted bail by the court and case adjourned to Thursday, March 24.