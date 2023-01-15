A Nigerian woman has stirred controversies online after she made a post seeking advice on how to handle a marriage proposal to her 21-year-old younger sister.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity said her male friend who is 70 years old is expressing interest in her younger sister.

Confused about how to handle the issue, she took to the public to ask her online in-laws.

She wrote

“Good evening ma please post for me and hide my id.

Yesterday was my younger sister’s birthday and I posted her pictures on my WhatsApp status, an old friend of mine who I call daddy because he is advanced between 70 years started indicating interest in my sister pics dat she is the kind of woman he has been looking for, I thought he was joking but he called me telling me he is very serious dat he would like to marry her as a second wife cause is first wife no longer has his time flying to different country and his children are in support of him.

He is even promising to sponsor her education. I need advice on how to handle this type of issue. I have not told my sister anything. She is 21. And I have not given him any reply”.

Reacting, one Jahz Min wrote:

“Nawa o.

U want your sister of 21 to marry her ancestor because of money🙄

U get mind dey open teeth with the man. U no fit shun am there”