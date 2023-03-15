Tawakalitu Olayiwola, an Ibadan-based trader, on Wednesday, asked a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage on the grounds of theft and battery.

Olayiwola said that she decided to end the union with her husband, Ganiu Olayiwola because her life was under threat due to constant high blood pressure.

She said that Ganiu had been battering her since 2003 at any slightest provocation.

“He even attempted pouring acid on me, and this is the reason why I became hypertensive”

My Lord, he usually gives the three children and me N1,000 as feeding allowance for six months.

“Due to his lack of care, I worked very hard to keep the home going, especially the children, but Ganiu was unhappy with me.’’

She said, “in fact, I started denying him sexual intercourse because I used to be too tired when he made advances to me at night.”

“As a result, he labelled me an adulterer and unleashed mayhem on me.”

Olayiwola further explained how her husband stole her television, money and mobile phone.

“I got Ganiu arrested by the police, and he was interrogated for stealing some of my property, but he denied it.”

The respondent, who did not oppose the suit, however, conceded that he truly beats his wife for constantly returning home late in the night.

“I was patient with Tawakalitu and warned her for three years, but she remained a disobedient wife.

“In fact, if she feels like discontinuing with me, Olayiwola is free,” Ganiu said.

In his judgment, the court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, held that there was no marriage to be dissolved in the first place between Olayiwola and Ganiu.

Akintayo explained there was no valid customary marriage between them based on the evidence available to the court.

She awarded custody of the three children in the union to the petitioner and ordered the respondent to take up the responsibility of feeding, schooling and medical needs of the children.

The president also gave an order restraining Ganiu from harassing, intimidating and interfering with the personal life of Olayiwola.

