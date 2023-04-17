A 33-year-old woman, Olaide Adekunle, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for selling her 18 months old baby for N600,000 to a yet to be identified buyer. She sold the baby to settle debt owed to a bank (name undisclosed).

According to the husband, Rasaq, who reported the case at the police station, stated that his wife, Olaide Adekunle, left home to Lagos on March 15, with their baby girl, Moridiat Rasaq, but returned home without her.

He stated further that all efforts to know what happened to the baby proved abortive as the woman was unable to give any reasonable account of the whereabouts of the said baby.

On interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed that she had sold the baby to someone in Lagos at N600,000.

When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a microfinance bank, and when she was unable to pay back the money, the bank agents started threatening to deal decisively with her.