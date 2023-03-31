Awka

A housewife Mrs Chidinma Amaechi has given birth to a quintuplet after nine years of childless marriage.

The quintuplets, consisting of three boys and two girls, were delivered at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, through a caesarian section, on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TNC correspondent in Awka gathered that the 28-year-old Mrs Amechi, who finished her National Youth Service Corps program in July last year, is the wife of a petty trader, Mr Tochukwu Ameachi based in Onitsha.

The babies were delivered after a caesarian session, and are now in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

When our man spoke with the hospital paediatrician, Dr. Echendu, he revealed that the babies had respiratory issues after the delivery but that they have stabilized them.

The medical expert assured that the children and their mother were responding very well to treatment.

Mrs. Amechi who was too weak to speak to our correspondent, managed to reveal that she and her husband had searched for the fruit of the womb for the past nine years but to no avail, until God blessed them with the bundle of joy.

She disclosed that they have spent everything they have in search of babies and appealed to the Anambra state government, affluent individuals in the society and different human spirited organisations to come to their aid as they have lost everything in seeking for the fruit of the womb.

Mrs. Amechi gave the names of her children as Chiziterem, Chinemeze, Chinweotito, Chimamanda and Chioma.

The elder sister to the nursing mother, Mrs Ebele Oranekwu who spoke with journalists at the hospital, said the bill for the incubators alone is 250,000 for each day, and the children are expected to be on it for about 30 days.

According to her, “this bill amounts to about #7.5 million aside other huge bills already accumulated, in the past two months of managing the delicate pregnancy at the hospital.”

“My sister is calling on philanthropists, the state Government and Non-Governmental Organisations to come to their aid, to enable them to offset the huge medical bills staring them in the face, to reap the full benefits of God’s blessings upon their family.

Mrs Chidnma Anthonia Amaechi could be reached through account number….3093053283, First Bank Plc.