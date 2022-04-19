Woman nails husband to the cross over multiple sins

Fed up by her husband’s alleged excesses, a Nigerian woman has reeled out plans to walk out of her marriage.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer, Fegor Chime, the woman who preferred anonymity, detailed several atrocities the husband is allegedly guilty of.

According to the woman, the husband is good for nothing and she has decided to leave the marriage and look for a useful husband.

Nevertheless, she’s seeking the advise of her online in-laws on the best way to dump her husband

She wrote:

Since I got married I have never had peace in this marriage. There is nothing good about this man I call my horse 🐎 band.

He is too controlling

He is temperamental

He has pride

He keeps late night

He does not have sense like common sense

He has indecision spirit in him

He does not hear pim

He beats me

He f””ks around till he got one girl pregnant and they had a girl who is 2

Me I have a boy who is 6

We have misunderstanding often. He beats me up to the extent he will ask me to leave but considering what I have put in that marriage I would not want my son to suffer alone there because his father is capable of remarrying and another person will come and enjoy what we both suffered for.

I have small money that if he asks me to leave I will just go but the problem is that each time I want to go I will be feeling pity for my son. I just think I should give him a sibling making them 2 before leaving so I can enjoy my life work hard and take care of them from outside if possible not remarry, so I should be able to give them what they want.

The reason why I’m thinking towards making them 2 before living is that I don’t want my son to feel lonely should in case the father decides to remarry.

Right now I think I’m few weeks pregnant and my horsesband is insisting I should leave but does not know I’m pregnant. Should I flush it or tell him so as to see his reaction first.

Though I have not confirmed the pregnancy but I know what I feel.

Don’t know if I should flush my body now that it is early or wait till I confirm but I’m afraid of flushing it from one month because by then it must have started forming and I believe it’s abortion which I don’t want to involve myself with.

Pls I need advice

