Woman Arrested for Scamming Over 50 job seekers

A 28-year-old lady identified as Patience Adamu, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly scamming over 50 job seekers for N10m.

According to the Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, The operatives of the Niger State Police, paraded the suspect alongside her husband and three other suspects. This was made known in a statement released on Tuesday, May 24 by the Spokesperson.

It was also revealed that the suspects scammed their victims of N500, 000 each for a job replacement offer at the National Examination Council (NECO) Headquarters.

‘’On 20/05/2022, based on a tip off that suspected syndicates of job scammers were sighted at a hotel in Minna, documenting some applicants for placement into the National Examination Council (NECO) Headquarters Minna. On the receipt of this information, police operatives swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Patience Adamu, 28, Mathew Samson, 48, Godwin Mathew, 35, Emmanuel David 35, and Peter Samuel 29.

‘’During interrogation, Patience confessed that she had contacted about ten unsuspecting members of the public since the year 2020 till date for a job replacement offer at NECO with a payment of N500,000 each. She confessed further that each of the victims made half payment and to pay the balance after issuing them with an appointment letter.

‘’However, she claimed to have arranged a fake documentation for the victims as one of them was pressurizing for the next stage of job placement, while she invited three persons from Kaduna State in conspiracy with her Husband, Mathew Samson to carry out fake documentation. She said her intention was to raise money for business purposes and refund the victims afterwards and that she has no employment offer at NECO or anywhere.

‘’In the course of investigation, over 50 victims have been discovered to have fallen victim of this act of job racketeering with an amount of over N10m swindled.’’