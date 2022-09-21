Awka

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the relatives, parents or mother of a baby boy recovered by a staff of the Corps after being allegedly abandoned by the mother in a bus.

It was gathered that the baby estimated to be about a month old, was handed over to a staff of the Corps on the 6th of September after the mother who she boarded same bus with, alighted at a bus stop in a bid to ease herself along Ziks Avenue by Amawbia Correctional Service, Awka.

She was said to have secretly bolted immediately afterwards.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, Edwin Okadigbo, who spoke to our correspondent on Tuesday, the baby was recovered by the Command after efforts to locate the weekend failed.

“After about three hours wait and search the baby was recovered by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Anambra State Command.

“The infant after necessary medical attention is currently kept at a place of safety while tracing of his unknown parents and relatives continue.

“A case of abandoned child has been opened and currently under investigation,” he said.

Okadigbo solicited the assistance of the public to enable the command identify the child and reunite him with the parents.

“Anyone who knows of a woman or parents who recently gave birth but is suddenly without the child, or knows relatives of the infant is urged to contact Intelligence and Investigation Department of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command on – 08068526902 or 0902 4941882 during office hours.

“Meanwhile, the State NSCDC commandant Isidore Chukwudi Chikere has made a clarion call to members of the public to stop abandoning children amid the rising number of cases of abandoned babies and concealed births,” he concluded.