Wolves FC has confirmed that former manager of Sevilla, Lopetugui, has joined the club. The vastly experienced Spaniard who has worked in coaching and management for nearly 20 years, will begin his first Premier League role on Monday 14th November when he officially takes charge of the men’s first-team squad.

The 56-year-old has been employed in some of Europe’s most prestigious roles in recent years, notably Porto, the Spanish national team, Real Madrid and Sevilla, who he led for the past three seasons.

Wolves on their website said:

“Wolves are delighted to confirm the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Subject to being granted work permits, Lopetegui and his team will take over at Molineux following the club’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal, giving him the World Cup period to prepare for his first game in charge of Wolves in late December.