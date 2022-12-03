Agwuma Kingsley is a fresh fast raising young and blazing Nigerian entertainment journalist. He has works on several reputable media outlets and publications.

Wizkid recently had an interview with 10 Magazine were he said Rap is tired. Agwuma Kingsley, shares his thoughts on the conversation via his Twitter account @Agwumakingsley1

In his words,

“Wizkid, should understand that rap is not dead yet. Because the current wave is pop or Afrobeat(s) gradually taking the front row of music conversations doesn’t deter rap. Wizkid should not take his global success as free ticket to proclaim the death of rap” Agwuma added.

“Rap still has live. Although, it needs pop to become a dominant sounds. While everything is art all credits given to self expression. Wizkid is still a great artiste and rap genre also; amazing but creators within the hip-hop community should not always be reminded to blend pop for the sake of making songs that might appeal the general consensus.” He concluded.

