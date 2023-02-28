Afro Nation Portugal 2023 has announced the addition of main stage headliners Wizkid and Davido, as well as more new names including Little Simz, Popcaan and Focalistic – all joining the world’s biggest lineup of Afrobeats and Amapaino this summer.

Returning to the beautiful Portimao beach on 28-30th June, Afro Nation has a star-studded line up already boasting the likes of Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Booba, Aya Nakamura, Fireboy DML, Asake, Arya Starr, Black Sherif, Oxlade, Dadju and Ms Banks to name a few. Now the Star Boy himself joins the party once again. With his silky voice and irresistible beats, the Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum-selling global superstar Wizkid heads to Afro Nation Portugal to perform countless hits including ‘Essence’, ‘Mighty Wine’ and ‘Blessed’ for the adoring crowds.

Wizkid has recently joined fellow Afro Nation Portugal 2023 headliner Burna Boy, in becoming the first African artists to take on UK Stadium headline shows in 2023. Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’ tour is taking the artist to new heights just two years after his record-breaking sell out London O2 Arena shows on the ‘Made In Lagos’ tour – which The Evening Standard described as “a triumph for African music’s increasingly globalised reach”.

Davido, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in the Nigerian music scene, known for his infectious hooks and equally infectious onstage energy. With his return to the stage highly anticipated this summer, expect another crowning moment with the audience singing along to every word, as the feel-good party king dishes up all his hits like ‘Fall’, ‘If’ and ‘Skelewu’.

BRIT Award-winning lyricist Little Simz also heads out to the Algarve, to ignite the crowd with hits from her groundbreaking new albums ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ and ‘NO THANK YOU’, along with her classic tunes like ‘Venom’, ‘101FM’ and ‘Boss’. Always fearless and thought-provoking, Simz has been collecting accolade after accolade in recent years and next up is another moment to savour as she makes her Afro Nation debut. The iconic dancehall legend Popcaan will also be pulling up to Portugal this summer to heat things up with his most sizzling anthems like ‘Only Man She Want’, ‘Party Shot’ and ‘When You Wine Like That’.

And that’s not all. Another one of Amapiano’s finest Focalistic is announced as a leading name on this year’s Piano People stage, off the back of his London headline show at the start of this month. Kamo Mphela, Felo Ła Tee, Sir Trill and Skyla Tylaa will also be appearing alongside countless South African stars, such as previously announced headliners Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles, and so many DJs and artists behind the world’s most exciting sounds right now. Powerhouse Musa Keys, popular singer Young Stunna, celebrated queen of genre DBN Gogo, trailblazer Vigro Deep, “future ghetto punk” superstar Moonchild Sanelly and many more will all be bringing the heat and stirring up the sand with all the latest moves this June.

Day Splits for Afro Nation Portugal 2023 have also been announced today, with Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura and Popcaan opening the show on 28th June, Wizkid, Little Simz and Asake performing on the 29th June and 50 Cent, Davido, Booba and Fireboy DML providing the final fireworks on 30th June.

“We are excited to welcome Wizkid, Davido, Little Simz, Popcaan, Focalistic and more to Afro Nation Portugal 2023,” said Afro Nation Portugal organisers. “These artists represent the very best of African music and culture, and we can’t wait to see them perform on our beautiful beach stage. With so many incredible acts on the lineup, this is shaping up to be the summer’s most unmissable party, and our best festival yet.”

Following a momentous return to West Africa for Afro Nation Ghana during “Detty December” and a landmark show in Puerto Rico in April 2022, the very first Afro Nation on mainland North America arrives this year. The 2 day debut will see Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Asake, Beenie Man and more landing in the Sunshine State of Florida between 27th – 28th May, for Afro Nation Miami 2023.

Afro Nation has become a must-attend event since its 2019 debut in Portugal. The rapid growth of the festival, which is now hosting events on sites of cultural significance across three continents, is a testament to the power of uniting the diaspora and showcasing the best of African music and culture. With this explosive lineup to come, and the stunning Portuguese sun that you can always rely on, Afro Nation Portugal is set to draw in crowds from the UK, right across Europe, Africa, and beyond, for another unifying and joyful celebration of Black music, dancing, food and good vibes.

Afro Nation Portugal 2023 Second Wave Line Up (new additions in bold):

Wednesday 28th June:

Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, Popcaan, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, The Compozers, Nelson Freitas, Nissi, Camidoh

Thursday 29th June:

Wizkid, Little Simz, Asake, Tayc, BNXN, Black Sherif, Victony, Ms Banks, Tyla

Friday 30th June:

50 Cent, Davido, Booba, Fireboy DML, Vegedream, Gabzy, Sauti Sol, Gyakie, Soraia Ramos

Piano People Stage:

Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, Musa Keys, DBN Gogo, Young Stunna, Felo Ła Tee, Daliwonga, Tyler ICU, Sha Sha, Vigro Deep, Moonchild Sanelly, Sir Trill, TXC, Pabi Cooper, Boohle, Charisse C, Nicky Summers, Skyla Tylaa, DJ Fistoz

Hosts & DJs:

Eddie Kadi, Shopsydoo, Xavier, Captain Lulaz, P Montana, Dj Sogood, Mercedes Benson, DJ Dollar

Plus more to be announced!

