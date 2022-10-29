Barcelona head coach, Xavi Hernandez has averred that if his team fails to get the right results in the coming days, he would be replaced.

The former midfielder made the remark yesterday in a press conference.

Xavi’s remarks are coming after Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League.

He stated that he has told the players that they must change their mindset for things to go well for them.

He said:

“The results will come and if they do not come, a new coach will come.”

“With a fourth midfielder we have more control, we have more possession. Using it or not will depend on the game.”

“In many moments we need pause and calm and we have talked about that after the Bayern game.”

“I’ve told the players that we have to change our minds. The Champions League has been a series of misfortunes, we’ve had options and personality but it escaped us. We have to turn the page and think about La Liga.”

“I’m still positive. The Champions League is a blow, but there are other competitions left and we can have a great season.”

“We have four competitions left in which we must fight to win the titles. We don’t have the Champions League, which we have competed in, but in the end it wasn’t enough.”

“Signings? The sports administration is working, but it’s too early to talk about this.”

“I feel confident in this project. This season the goal is to win titles. We lost the Champions League, and now we have to bear the criticism, but internally there is no doubt. I have the confidence of the president, and I must continue to work.”

“We’re on the right path.”

“Memphis and Christensen will surely be back for the game against Almería.”